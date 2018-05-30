Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints

Local telco touts the new offering for its postpaid mobile customers as the first such tie-up for Apple’s music streaming service, though a similar offering for Spotify has been available since 2016.

SINGAPORE: Singtel is partnering Apple to offer the latter’s Apple Music streaming service at a monthly fee that would not eat into customer’s existing mobile data limit - an offering the telco is touting as the first such tie-up in Singapore.

The data-free Apple Music service is available from Thursday (May 31) only to postpaid mobile customers at a monthly fee of S$9.98, with new and re-contracting customers getting six months free subscription with no minimum contract, the telco said in its press release on Wednesday.

This comes more than two years after it launched Singtel Music, which allows its postpaid mobile subscribers to sign up for a similar data-free offering with rival music streaming service Spotify. This service costs $9.90 per month without contract, according to its website.

The latest offering is available on Android and iOS devices, including the cellular-enabled Apple Watch device, the telco said.