Singtel to offer Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in cellular service

SINGAPORE: Singtel will be the first telecommunications provider to offer a new model of the Apple Watch Series 3 with a built-in cellular service from Feb 9, it announced in a news release on Friday (Jan 26).

The Apple Watch Series 3 was first launched in September last year, and allows users to access certain iPhone features like answering calls and sending messages through their watch alone if they have mobile connectivity through a wireless network.

However, their iPhones will have to be in close proximity to enable these features on the watch.



With the new Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), Singtel users can now have access to the features on their Apple Watch Series 3 through the built-in cellular service, even if their iPhones are not nearby or switched on. This allows the new Apple Watch Series 3 to act like an iPhone.



This is enabled through Singtel's latest NumberShare service, where customers can use their iPhone's mobile number, data and mobile plan on their Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular).



Pricing plans for the NumberShare service will be introduced later, but customers will have a free three-month trial of the service when it is first rolled out.



