Singtel to offer built-in cellular service for Apple Watch Series 3

SINGAPORE: Singtel will be the first telecommunications provider to offer the Apple Watch Series 3 with a built-in cellular service from Feb 9, it announced in a news release on Friday (Jan 26).

The Apple Watch Series 3, launched in September last year, allows users to access certain iPhone features like answering calls and sending messages through their watch alone if they have mobile connectivity through a wireless network. Their iPhones will have to be in close proximity to enable these features.



However, Singtel users can now have access to the features on their Apple Watch Series 3 through the built-in cellular service, even if their iPhones are not nearby or switched on.

Using Singtel's latest NumberShare service, customers can use their iPhone's mobile number, data and mobile plan on their Apple Watch Series 3. This enables the Apple Watch Series 3 to act like an iPhone.



Pricing plans for this new service will be introduced later, but customers will have a free three-month trial of the service when it is first rolled out.

