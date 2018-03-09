Snapchat owner to cut more than 120 engineers

Technology

Snapchat owner Snap Inc will cut just over 120 engineers and reorganize its engineering team, according to a company memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The Snapchat app logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration
The Snapchat app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files

The smartphone app known for popularizing disappearing messages will offer a package of benefits to those being laid off, the memo from engineering chief Jerry Hunter said.

(Reporting by David Ingram)

Source: Reuters

