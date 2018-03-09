Snapchat owner to cut more than 120 engineers

Snapchat owner Snap Inc will cut just over 120 engineers and reorganize its engineering team, according to a company memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO: Snapchat owner Snap Inc will cut just over 120 engineers and reorganize its engineering team, according to a company memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The smartphone app known for popularizing disappearing messages will offer a package of benefits to those being laid off, the memo from engineering chief Jerry Hunter said.

