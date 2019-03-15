Snapchat to launch gaming platform next month: Cheddar

Technology

Snapchat to launch gaming platform next month: Cheddar

Parent of Snapchat messaging app Snap Inc plans to announce its gaming platform for developers next month, online news service Cheddar reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

A Snapchat sign hangs on the facade of the NYSE in New York City
A Snapchat sign hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

REUTERS: Parent of Snapchat messaging app Snap Inc plans to announce its gaming platform for developers next month, online news service Cheddar reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The platform, codenamed "Project Cognac," will feature a handful of games from outside developers designed to work specifically in the Snapchat app, according to the report.

The new games initiative will be unveiled at Snap's first-ever summit for content and developer partners in Los Angeles on April 4 and video initiatives like more original shows will also be announced, the report added.

Snap did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark