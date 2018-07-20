Social media platforms must take responsibility for content: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that social media platforms needed to take responsibility for the content on their networks.

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that social media platforms needed to take responsibility for the content on their networks.

"Everyone who operates such big platforms should be responsible for certain standards being adhered to on them," Merkel told a news conference.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin)