Software AG hires new sales chief as it prepares strategy update

FRANKFURT: Software AG has appointed a new chief salesman, marking the first key personnel decision by new CEO Sanjay Brahmawar as Germany's No.2 business software company embarks on a strategy review.

John Schweitzer will become chief customer officer and a member of the executive board, effective Nov. 1, succeeding Frenchman Eric Duffaut who will leave the company, the firm said in a statement.

Schweitzer, 50, joins from Workday where he was president for the Americas. He previously had a global sales role at SAP - the leading German enterprise solutions company. He will be based in Silicon Valley.

Software AG, which turns 50 next year, is one of the oldest companies in the industry. It is seeking a new lease of life by carving out an Internet of Things (IoT) division, a play on the digitalisation of manufacturing processes.

Brahmawar, himself a veteran of IBM, will present the strategy 'refresh' next February. He said last week he would look at possible acquisitions in data integration as part of the process.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

