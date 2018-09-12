South Africa to probe whether kickback paid for SAP contract

South Africa's Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will investigate whether a kickback of more than 35 million rand (US$2 million) was paid for a state contract with German software firm SAP, a spokeswoman for the unit told Reuters.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU investigation last week, after the country's anti-graft agency started its own probe into a 671 million rand (US$45 million) deal SAP signed with the water ministry in 2016.

Asked for comment, SAP said it was reviewing all its public-sector contracts in South Africa dating back to 2010.

