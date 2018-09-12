South Africa to probe whether kickback paid for SAP contract

South Africa's Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will investigate whether a kickback of more than 35 million rand (US$2 million) was paid for a state contract with German software firm SAP, a spokeswoman for the unit told Reuters.

SAP logo is seen at SAP company offices in Woodmead, Johannesburg, South Africa
SAP logo is seen at SAP company offices in Woodmead, Johannesburg, South Africa, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU investigation last week, after the country's anti-graft agency started its own probe into a 671 million rand (US$45 million) deal SAP signed with the water ministry in 2016.

Asked for comment, SAP said it was reviewing all its public-sector contracts in South Africa dating back to 2010.

