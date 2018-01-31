South Korea says uncovered about US$600 million in cryptocurrency crimes

South Korea says uncovered about US$600 million in cryptocurrency crimes

FILE PHOTO: Broken representation of the Bitcoin virtual currency, placed on a monitor that displays stock graph and binary codes, are seen in this illustration picture, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

SEOUL: South Korea has uncovered cryptocurrency crimes worth 637.5 billion won (US$594.35 million), which includes illegal foreign exchange trading, a statement released by the country's customs service said on Wednesday.

The statement said domestic investors bought 1.7 billion won worth of cryptocurrencies, which they sent to overseas partner companies through virtual wallets. The transfers were then converted back into fiat currencies, which amount to unrecorded capital outflows.

The customs office added that it would continue to monitor the use of cryptocurrencies in cases like illegal currency trading or money laundering.

(US$1 = 1,072.6000 won)

(Reporting by Dahee Kim and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

