South Korea yet to decide on cryptocurrency market regulation - senior official
SEOUL: South Korea has yet to decide how to regulate the cryptocurrency market, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
"The government hasn't made any conclusion yet. Sufficient consultations should come first," Hong Nam-ki, minister of office for government policy coordination, told parliament.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park)