Technology

South Korea yet to decide on cryptocurrency market regulation - senior official

South Korea has yet to decide how to regulate the cryptocurrency market, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: An electric board showing exchange rate between South Korean Won and Bitcoin at a cryptocurrencies exchange in Seoul, South Korea, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

"The government hasn't made any conclusion yet. Sufficient consultations should come first," Hong Nam-ki, minister of office for government policy coordination, told parliament.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park)

Source: Reuters

