SP aerospace student overcomes gender stereotypes, 'terrible maths' as she aims for the skies

Ms Sim Jia Ren, who caught the eye after her team came in third at an Airbus competition, also hopes more girls who have the interest will join the engineering field.

SINGAPORE: She has always been interested in finding out how things worked.



A book lover, Ms Sim Jia Ren shunned fiction stories and chose to indulge in encyclopedias instead. In fact, when she was in primary school, she finished an encyclopedia series “within weeks”.



Now a second-year student at Singapore Polytechnic studying Aerospace Electronics, Ms Sim told Channel NewsAsia in an interview on Friday (Feb 9) that her interest in how things worked branched out to aviation due to her frequent travelling when she was young. Her family had gone on family trips overseas at least once a year since she was seven, she shared.



It was this interest that saw her join a competition organised by global aerospace giant Airbus last June. Ms Sim, who will be 19 this year, said she went there alone as she had no one to accompany her, and despite not being sure if the event was just a talk or a competition.



Once there, she realised she had to network with other participants and form teams to come up with aerospace concepts that could lead to innovations in the industry. The self-confessed shy student decided to plunge right in and share ideas with others, but it was only 14 hours in of the 24-hour competition that she was able to form a team with two other National University of Singapore (NUS) students.



“We didn’t sleep at all,” she recalled.



With the remaining time, the team came up with a drone delivery service that could be deployed in batches and controlled using a mobile app. They would fly in groups, and help save energy as well as improve air congestion, she explained the group’s idea.



Ultimately, the team came in third, though Ms Sim said the judges told them that their idea “was most unique”. It was the presentation of their concept - “we only had three minutes, but we couldn’t finish presenting” - that harmed their chances, she added.



The trio were encouraged to get in touch with the team overseeing the Skyways project, a collaboration between Singapore Post and Airbus Helicopters to develop an aerial drone delivery system for urban environments - starting with a trial at the NUS campus.

However, the Skyways team rejected the trio’s idea and help, Ms Sim shared, which left her “discouraged”.



The experience didn’t keep this tinkerer down for long though, and she is now working with two other Aerospace Electronics course mates to develop a microcontroller that would remind people to bring their belongings out when leaving the toilet.



“Our idea is that the toilet door can only open if people bring out their belongings,” she explained, adding that the mini prototype will be ready to be shown to their lecturer within the next week.



"GIRLS STILL NOT WELCOME IN ENGINEERING"



It’s not been all plain sailing for the SP student though. She shared how she had always been a slow learner, and “terrible at maths since young”.



Her grades were not exceptional in the first two years in Chongfu School, but when science was introduced in Primary Three, things took a turn for the better. “I was first in school for science that year,” she recounted.



It helped that coding was offered as an additional component then, and this has helped put Ms Sim in a good position now.



As for her maths, she “forced herself to learn” the subject. And she also had help: The school’s head of department for mathematics made sure she cut out the habit of copying her homework from others by making her stay back and do the work on her own.



Even with her grades and apparent interest, the decision to go to a polytechnic and study an engineering diploma still caught her family by surprise.



“Everyone in my family was shocked,” Ms Sim shared, but her mother is now “proud” of her achievements. Like most parents though, she complains that her daughter works late at night at home, she laughingly added.



The bespectacled aspiring engineer also faced scepticism at school. She said guys would be “shocked” when she told them what course she was in, and some would stop talking to her.



When it came to project work, the male students would be reluctant to work with their female counterparts because of the perception that they will be “doing all the work”, Ms Sim said.



These led to her assessment: “Girls are still not very welcome in engineering.” There are only a handful of female students in her course, she noted.



A SP spokesperson said it couldn't give the gender breakdown for Ms Sim's course. He did share that more than two-thirds of SP's engineering student cohort in the school are male, and this figure is "consistent over the past two years".

The Singapore Government, via Second Minister for Home Affairs and Manpower Josephine Teo, had last month issued a call for more women to join the science and technology sectors, especially as the country aspires to be the first Smart Nation.



In these sectors, about one in four is a woman and this proportion has stagnated in a decade. While the number of female IT professionals has grown about 10 per cent since 2011, it is still less than half the growth seen in their male counterparts.

“When young women who have the ability to master science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) subjects shy away from these disciplines, it sets them on a course in life that is less likely to benefit from the uplift that technology brings to industries and of course to careers,” Mrs Teo said.

Since she started life at SP though, Ms Sim said things have improved, especially after her peers have seen that she can handle herself well and contribute during project work.



“Now, when work is being assigned (for project work), the guys will say: ‘Aiyah, she can do this’,” she said.

