SpaceX capsule splashes down off Florida coast

An unmanned capsule from Elon Musk's SpaceX returned to earth on Friday morning after a short-term stay on the International Space Station, ending the first orbital test mission in NASA's quest to resume human space flight from U.S. soil this year.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., March 2, 2019. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Source: Reuters

