SpaceX capsule splashes down off Florida coast
An unmanned capsule from Elon Musk's SpaceX returned to earth on Friday morning after a short-term stay on the International Space Station, ending the first orbital test mission in NASA's quest to resume human space flight from U.S. soil this year.
