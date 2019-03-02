SpaceX rocket with unmanned US capsule blasts off for space station

FLORIDA: A SpaceX rocket with an unmanned crew capsule blasted off on Saturday (Mar 2) for the International Space Station, in a key milestone for Elon Musk's space company and NASA's long-delayed goal to resume human spaceflight from US soil later this year.

SpaceX's 4.9m Crew Dragon capsule, atop a Falcon 9 rocket, lifted off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center at 2.49 am (3.49pm Singapore time), carrying a test dummy nicknamed Ripley.

The capsule successfully separated from the rocket about 11 minutes later, sparking cheers in the control room, and began its journey to the space station.

"I almost thought we would fail. I thought maybe we'd have a 10 per cent chance of reaching orbit starting out," Silicon Valley billionaire Musk said.

"I'm a little emotionally exhausted because that was super stressful, but it worked," he told reporters after Saturday's launch.

The space station's three-member crew was expected to greet the capsule, carrying 181 kg of supplies and test equipment, early Sunday morning, NASA said.

During its five-day stay, US astronaut Anne McClain and Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques will run tests and inspect Crew Dragon's cabin.

NASA has awarded SpaceX and Boeing Co US$6.8 billion (S$9.2 billion) to build competing rocket and capsule systems to launch astronauts into orbit from American soil for the first time since the US Space Shuttle was retired from service in 2011.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, due to blast off early Saturday carrying a Crew Dragon capsule in a test that will pave the way for the first manned US space mission in almost a decade AFP/NASA/Joel Kowsky

Either SpaceX or Boeing will have bragging rights as the first private company to launch humans into space on its own rocket, although plans call for rockets built by both companies to carry astronauts into space.

The launch systems are aimed at ending US reliance on Russian rockets for rides to the US$100 billion (S$135 billion) orbital research laboratory, which flies about 400 km above Earth, at about US$80 million (S$108 million) per ticket.

While Saturday's SpaceX test mission is a crucial step in the oft-delayed project, there are questions about whether NASA can achieve its 2019 goal of manned flight.

Reuters reported on Feb 21 that SpaceX and Boeing both must address significant design and safety concerns before they can fly humans.

Early on Friday, Musk, who is also chief executive officer of electric carmaker Tesla, tweeted a photo of the inside of Crew Dragon capsule with Ripley strapped inside.

SpaceX said the spacesuit for Ripley, apparently a reference to the protagonist in the science fiction movie Alien, has been embedded with sensors around its head, neck, and spine to monitor how a flight would feel for a human.

