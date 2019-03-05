Spotify adds 1 million unique listeners in India in less than a week

REUTERS: Spotify Technology SA, the world's most popular paid music streaming service, said it racked up more than 1 million unique users in India across its free and premium tiers since launching less than a week ago.

Spotify launched in India on Tuesday, stepping into a price-sensitive market crowded by well-funded players such as JioSaavn and Apple Music.

The Swedish company is offering a free version that will run with ads, alongside a premium ad-free variant that will charge users 119 Indian rupees per month.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)