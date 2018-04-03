Spotify ends first session below opening price

Spotify Technology SA shares changed hands well above levels they had traded in private markets on Tuesday as the world's largest music streaming service launched a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

SAN FRANCISCO: Spotify Technology SA's shares ended their first session on the stock market at US$149.01 on Tuesday, down from an opening price of US$165.90.

Late on Monday, the New York Stock Exchange set a reference price of US$132 a share for the music streaming service, in line with recent informal trading.

