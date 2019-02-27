Spotify launches music streaming service in India

Spotify launched its music streaming service in India on Wednesday, stepping into a market crowded by local players including JioSaavn, Ganna, Amazon Music and Airtel's Wynk.

REUTERS: Spotify launched its music streaming service in India on Wednesday, stepping into a market crowded by local players including JioSaavn, Gaana, Amazon Music and Airtel's Wynk.

The Swedish company said it will offer local and international music to India's 1.3 billion potential listeners and that users can also upgrade to Spotify Premium for 119 rupees per month.

Advertisement

In January, Spotify had announced a partnership with India's largest music label T-Series, giving it access to a catalog of over 160,000 songs.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)