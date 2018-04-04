Spotify listing to land US$986 million windfall for Sony in first-quarter

Sony Corp said on Wednesday it expected to book a non-operating profit of about 105 billion yen (US$986 million) in the April-June quarter from appraisal gains and a subsidiary's sale of part of its stake in just-listed Spotify Technology .

TOKYO: Sony Corp said on Wednesday it expected to book a non-operating profit of about 105 billion yen (US$986 million) in the April-June quarter from appraisal gains and a subsidiary's sale of part of its stake in just-listed Spotify Technology .

Sony said in a statement that wholly-owned unit Sony Music Entertainment had sold 17.2 percent of its 5.71 percent in Spotify when it debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Shares of Spotify ended up 12.9 percent at US$149.01 on their first day of trade, valuing the world's largest streaming music service at US$26.5 billion.

