Sprint beats on quarterly revenue, raises outlook; shares jump

Sprint Corp reported quarterly revenue on Friday that beat analyst estimates, as the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier raised its free cash flow outlook for the 2017 fiscal year.

The company has sought to strengthen its balance sheet by cutting costs and mortgaging a portion of its airwaves and equipment, but industry analysts have raised concerns about how it can adequately fund network improvements.

Sprint now expects US$2.5 billion to US$2.7 billion in operating income, up from its previous estimate of US$2.1 billion to US$2.5 billion. It expects adjusted free cash flow of US$500 million to US$700 million, compared to previous estimates of breaking even.

Shares jumped 4.9 percent to US$5.35 in premarket trading.

The company reported net additions of 184,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the quarter, compared to additions of 368,000 a year earlier.

Net operating revenue was US$8.24 billion, down from US$8.55 billion a year earlier. According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, analysts had expected revenue of US$8.15 billion.

The No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier reported net income of US$7.16 billion, or US$1.79 per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, after a loss of US$479 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier. The profit was driven by the favorable impact of tax cuts signed into law by U.S. President Donald Trump late last year.

