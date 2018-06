NEW YORK: Square Inc, the payments company founded by Twitter Inc CEO Jack Dorsey, has obtained a license to offer New York state residents the ability to buy and sell bitcoin through its Cash App, the company said on Monday.

This makes Square the ninth firm to have obtained a so-called "Bitlicense" by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)