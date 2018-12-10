ST Telemedia Global Data Centres to build its largest Singapore facility in Loyang

The STT Loyang facility is expected to be completed by mid-2020.

SINGAPORE: ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) on Monday (Dec 10) announced it will begin building a new - and its largest - data centre facility in Singapore next year.

The Singapore-headquartered data centre provider said in its press release that construction on the five-storey facility at Loyang Way will begin early next year, with completion scheduled for mid-2020.

The facility, which will be the company's seventh such centre in Singapore, will have a gross floor area of 290,000 square feet when completed.

The Tier-III data centre will have a capacity of more than 30 megawatt (MW) and is designed to meet the BCA-IMDA Green Mark Platinum benchmark. It will include sustainable features such as high-efficiency chillers, reduced water consumption and energy-efficient uninterruptible power supplies, STT GDC said.

The new data centre is intended to meet growing demand - both by cloud computing service providers and enterprises undergoing digital transformation - in Singapore and the region, the company's Southeast Asia CEO Clement Goh said in the press release.

The company's latest foray marks another notch in Singapore's data centre industry, following in the heels of Internet bigwigs Facebook and Google.

The US social media giant said in September it will invest S$1.4 billion to build its first Asian data centre in Singapore, while US tech giant Google committed an additional US$350 million to its data centre operations in Singapore, and announced plans to build its third such facility here.

Chinese telco China Mobile also revealed in July this year it will open a second data centre for the Asia Pacific region in Singapore, after Hong Kong, with the aim of making it one of the "most significant" network hubs outside mainland China.