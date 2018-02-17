Starbucks exec Brotman who led mobile push leaving for J. Crew

Starbucks Corp said on Friday that Adam Brotman, who spearheaded the coffee shop chain's successful digital initiatives including mobile ordering and its loyalty programme, is leaving to become chief experience officer at J. Crew Group Inc.

LOS ANGELES: Starbucks Corp said on Friday that Adam Brotman, who spearheaded the coffee shop chain's successful digital initiatives including mobile ordering and its loyalty programme, is leaving to become chief experience officer at J. Crew Group Inc.

Brotman's mid-March move to the preppy apparel seller comes as Starbucks prepares to open mobile ordering to customers who are not part of its My Starbucks Rewards loyalty programme in a bid to heat up sales.

Brotman, 48, will also be a president at J. Crew, reporting to Chief Executive Officer James Brett, who is charged with turning around sales at the retailer.

"Adam's experience with global field operations and cutting edge consumer-facing digital platforms makes him an invaluable partner in shaping and driving J. Crew Group's strategic initiatives to the next level," Brett said.

Brotman joined Starbucks in April 2009 and most recently served as the Seattle-based company's executive vice president of global retail operations and partner digital engagement.

He was also chief digital officer, overseeing mobile order and pay, the Starbucks card, loyalty, e-commerce, Wi-Fi, and the Starbucks Digital Network - projects that cemented Starbucks position as a digital pioneer in the restaurant industry.

At the end of 2017, mobile orders accounted for 11 percent of transactions at U.S. stores operated by Starbucks and loyalty card users accounted for 37 percent of net revenue.

