StarHub looking to also offer cellular-enabled Apple Watch, but M1 watches on

Rival Singtel had started offering the LTE-enabled variant of the wearable device from Feb 9, the first telco in Singapore to do so.

SINGAPORE: Local telco StarHub is looking to bring the Apple Watch with built-in cellular capability, and will announce details closer to a commercial launch while M1 said it is “monitoring the developments” in this space.

StarHub told Channel NewsAsia in an email: “Support for Apple Watch GPS + Cellular is in the works; we will announce details when we are ready for commercial launch.” It added that those looking for a cellular-enabled watch can consider the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier (LTE).

A M1 spokesperson, meanwhile, said the smart watch with cellular capability is “still in its early phase of rollout” and it is monitoring the developments in this market.

The two telcos’ responses come after Singtel became the first in Singapore to offer the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS and cellular capabilities when sales started on Feb 9. The wearable device was first launched in Singapore last September, but the LTE version was not available then.

Singtel said then that it also launched its NumberShare service for customers looking to get the LTE-enabled smart watch, as they will be able to use the same number as their iPhone and share data and talk time on their mobile plan. It is available for S$6.90 per month on a 12-month contract with the first three months free, as part of the telco’s introductory offer, according to the website.

