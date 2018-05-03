Attaining Superman's powers closer to reality as researchers develop ultra-thin laser

LONDON: The ability to shoot lasers from one’s eyes, like superheroes such as Superman and Cyclops from the X-men series, has come closer to reality, thanks to recent scientific discoveries.

A research team at the University of St Andrews in the United Kingdom has developed an ultra-thin membrane laser using organic semiconductors, paving the way for the development of ocular lasers, the university said on Tuesday (May 1).

In a paper published in the Nature Communications journal, the researches explain that most organic semiconductor lasers have, until now, been relatively rigid and bulky, limiting their applications.

But the research team has managed to make a laser that is light and ultra-thin.

Laser mounted on a fingernail. (Photo: University of St Andrews)

"By floating a thin plastic film off a substrate we have made some of the world’s smallest and lightest lasers and put them on contact lenses and bank notes," said Professor Ifor Samuel in the University of St Andrews report.

By sticking the ultra-thin lasers onto contact lenses or bank notes, the devices could be used as wearable security tags, the research team suggested.

"By varying the materials and adjusting the grating structures of the laser, the emission can be designed to show a specific series of sharp lines on a flat background - the ones and zeros of a digital barcode," said Markus Karl, whose work on the new lasers was part of his PhD.

In a test, the researchers successfully got a laser beam to be emitted from a cow's eye which had a contact lens the membrane laser was mounted on, noting that a similar laser could be configured to be used safely in the human eye, such as for biometric iris recognition.

Laser on a contact lens on a cow's eye. (Photo: University of St Andrews)

"In ancient Greece, Plato believed that visual perception is mediated by 'eye beams' - beams actively sent out by the eyes to probe the environment," said Professor Malte Gather.

"Plato's emission theory has of course long been refuted, but superheroes with lasers in their eyes live on in popular culture and comic books.

"Our work represents a new milestone in laser development and, in particular, points the way to how lasers can be used in inherently soft and ductile environments, be it in wearable sensors or as an authentication feature on bank notes."

By combining recent developments in nano-imprinting and organic ink jet printing technology, the membrane lasers can be mass-produced at low cost, the researchers said.