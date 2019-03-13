Swedish govt wants tighter telco network security

STOCKHOLM: Sweden wants to tighten requirements for operators and suppliers of telecoms equipment amid concerns over network security, the minister for digital development said on Wednesday.

"We want to be able to exclude components, suppliers and operators who do not meet sufficiently high security standards," Minister for Energy and Digital Development Anders Ygeman told reporters.

The move follows concerns in the U.S. and other countries that Chinese telecoms firm Huawei could be employed as an intelligence-gathering arm of the Chinese government.

Sweden hopes to amend laws before a spectrum auction for so-called 5G next-generation mobile infrastructure due at the end of this year.

