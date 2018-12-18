Switzerland says Apple pledges to fix disruptions to rival payment app

ZURICH: Switzerland's competition commission (WEKO) on Tuesday (Dec 18) said Apple Inc has agreed to make a technical fix to prevent the automatic launch of its Apple Pay from disrupting rival Swiss payment app TWINT.

"Apple has committed to provide TWINT with the technical capability to suppress the automatic launch of Apple Pay during the payment process with the TWINT app," WEKO said, adding it was ending a preliminary probe against Apple following the pact.

In a separate case, WEKO is investigating Swiss financial companies including Credit Suisse and UBS over a suspected boycott of mobile payment solutions such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

