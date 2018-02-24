Symantec halts NRA discounts for identity theft product

Symantec Corp said on Friday it has stopped a program with the National Rifle Association that offered discounts for its LifeLock identity theft product.

FILE PHOTO: The Symantec booth is seen during the 2016 Black Hat cyber-security conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on August 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker/File Photo

Symantec is the latest of several companies to cut marketing ties with the gun advocacy group following last week's Florida school shooting massacre, as social media users and gun safety activists intensify calls for a boycott.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Source: Reuters

