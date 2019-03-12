Taiwan's Foxconn says unlikely to suffer loss from Microsoft lawsuit

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Foxconn does not expect to suffer any loss as a result of a lawsuit filed by Microsoft Corp, the chief executive of the Taiwanese company, Terry Gou, said on Tuesday.

Microsoft has said it is suing Foxconn, the contract manufacturer that rose to global prominence as assembler of the Apple iPhone, for what it claims are unpaid patent royalties.

Gou said at a press conference in Taipei that Foxconn "will almost not suffer any loss" as a result of the lawsuit.

