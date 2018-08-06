Taiwan's TSMC shares drop over 1.2 percent after computer virus outbreak
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd fell more than 1.2 percent on Monday after the world's largest contract chipmaker and Apple Inc supplier said a computer virus outbreak will hit its third-quarter results.
A number of TSMC's computer systems and fab tools had been infected by a virus and it expected full recovery on Monday, TSMC said in a statement over the weekend.
Shares of TSMC fell as much as 1.21 percent to TUS$244.0, compared to a 0.1 percent drop for the benchmark index.
