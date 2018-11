TalkTalk sets out new fibre plan after first-half earnings rise

British broadband company TalkTalk added 24,000 customers in its second quarter, taking its customer base to 4.2 million and helping first-half core earnings rise to 101 million pounds (US$129 million) from 75 million pounds a year ago.

LONDON: British broadband company TalkTalk added 24,000 customers in its second quarter, taking its customer base to 4.2 million and helping first-half core earnings rise to 101 million pounds (US$129 million) from 75 million pounds a year ago.

The company also said it was abandoning an earlier plan to build full-fibre networks with investor M&G Prudential, and would instead roll out fibre to up to 60,000 homes in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon in Yorkshire, northern England.

Advertisement

(US$1 = 0.7811 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)