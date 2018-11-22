Tech fund redemptions of US$1.5 billion biggest since February 2015 - BAML

Redemptions from technology stocks totalled US$1.5 billion in the past week, the biggest since February 2015, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Thursday, citing data from EPFR Global.

REUTERS: Redemptions from technology stocks totalled US$1.5 billion in the past week, the biggest since February 2015, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Thursday, citing data from EPFR Global.

The outflows from funds dedicated to tech shares came as a rout on Wall Street earlier this week wiped US$1 trillion off the value of leading tech firms.

BAML said that in the week running November 14-21, investors had also pulled US$7.3 billion from bond funds, with credit accounting for the lion's share of the outflow. While total equity redemptions were just US$900 million, some US$8 billion rotated into defensive sectors. Cyclical stocks shed US$14 billion, the data showed.

"Defensive yes, but panicked no," BAML told clients.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Helen Reid)