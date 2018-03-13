Telecom Italia interrupts talks with unions over layoffs

Telecom Italia interrupted negotiations with unions over redundancies and is ready to introduce temporary layoff schemes in the coming weeks, two labour representatives said on Tuesday.

ROME: Telecom Italia interrupted negotiations with unions over redundancies and is ready to introduce temporary layoff schemes in the coming weeks, two labour representatives said on Tuesday.

The phone group, which employs almost 60,000 people in its domestic operations, is considering cutting up to 6,500 jobs in Italy through incentivised redundancies and early retirement.

The company has said it will unilaterally open the procedure for temporary state-backed layoffs if unions will not change their veto on the group's labour reorganisation plan, two unionists said.

"We have told the company that we will not reach a deal on layoffs if the shareholding structure is not clear ... and without a government in place," said Giorgio Serao, from the Fistel-Cisl union, referring to activist fund Elliott taking a stake in TIM, and the fact a national election last week delivered a hung parliament.

Serao added that the labour groups have asked to wait at least for the next company's shareholders' meeting, scheduled for April 24.

