Telegram will use built-in systems to bypass ban in Russia - CEO

Technology

Telegram will use built-in systems to bypass ban in Russia - CEO

The chief executive of the Telegram messenger service, Pavel Durov, said on Friday the application will use built-in systems to circumnavigate a ban in Russia imposed by a court earlier on Friday.

Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress
Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Bookmark

MOSCOW: The chief executive of the Telegram messenger service, Pavel Durov, said on Friday the application will use built-in systems to circumnavigate a ban in Russia imposed by a court earlier on Friday.

He said on his page in the VK social network that he still cannot guarantee that Telegram users will retain access to the messenger without using virtual private networks (VPNs).

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark