Telegram will use built-in systems to bypass ban in Russia - CEO

The chief executive of the Telegram messenger service, Pavel Durov, said on Friday the application will use built-in systems to circumnavigate a ban in Russia imposed by a court earlier on Friday.

MOSCOW: The chief executive of the Telegram messenger service, Pavel Durov, said on Friday the application will use built-in systems to circumnavigate a ban in Russia imposed by a court earlier on Friday.

He said on his page in the VK social network that he still cannot guarantee that Telegram users will retain access to the messenger without using virtual private networks (VPNs).

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)