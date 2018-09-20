Tencent-backed Meituan jumps 5 percent on debut, brightens outlook for HK IPOs

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

HONG KONG: Meituan Dianping climbed on debut in Hong Kong on Thursday, valuing the Chinese online food delivery-to-ticketing services firm at about US$55 billion and sending a positive signal to companies lining up to list in the financial hub.

Its shares rose 5.2 percent to HKUS$72.6 (US$9.26) in afternoon trading, compared with Meituan's initial public offering (IPO) price of HKUS$69 per share. China's biggest gaming and social media firm Tencent Holdings is a key investor in the loss-making company.

Meituan's stock market performance is being seen as a test of investor appetite for Hong Kong listings against a backdrop of weak markets and previous multi-billion dollar IPOs that have struggled to hold above their issue price, such as smartphone maker Xiaomi and China Tower.

The strong debut also reflects investor confidence that Meituan can fend off bruising competition from food-delivery platform Ele.me, which is backed by China's biggest e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding. Both have been offering heavy discounts to win new customers and market share.

Meituan's stock rise was also helped by broad gains in Asian shares on Thursday as investors took a less bearish view on the impact of the U.S.-China trade war on markets.

"The positive performance is purely good timing and the market is undergoing a rebound," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities.

Founded in 2010 by Wang Xing, Meituan, which has been likened to U.S. discounting platform Groupon Inc, completed a US$15 billion merger in 2015 with its then main rival Dianping, akin to U.S. online review firm Yelp Inc.

Meituan's market value today dwarfs Groupon's US$2.3 billion and Yelp's US$4.1 billion. Xing owns around 573 million shares in Meituan, making his holdings worth about US$5.3 billion, more than either of the U.S.-listed companies.

At the listing ceremony on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday, Xing praised the role of the company's almost 600,000 delivery persons and 50,000 employees in fuelling its growth.

"I also want to thank Steve Jobs, thank Apple, without iPhone, without mobile internet, everything we do today wouldn't have been possible," he said.

Meituan's wide variety of services has attracted users, but pushed it into the red. The company lost 22.8 billion yuan (US$3.33 billion) in the first four months of this year, despite a big jump in revenue. It lost about US$2.8 billion in 2017.

The company bought bike-sharing firm Mobike for US$2.7 billion this year, an expensive acquisition that is straining its margins.

Alibaba, meanwhile, has been beefing up its offerings, snapping up food delivery service Ele.me and Baidu Waimai, which it plans to roll together with its lifestyle services app Koubei.

BUMPER IPO YEAR

This year is set to be the biggest year for IPOs in Hong Kong since 2015, helped in part by a market rally late last year and rules introduced this year to attract tech companies by allowing them to weight voting rights in favour of their founders.

Meituan is the second company with such a share structure to go public as well as the second multi-billion dollar tech float in Hong Kong this year, following in the footsteps of Xiaomi.

"It sends a relatively positive signal to the upcoming IPOs, but retail investors are unlikely to be particularly keen on this type (dual structure) of IPO for the time being," Yip of First Shanghai Securities said of Meituan's performance.

Hong Kong listings have raised US$28.7 billion so far this year, compared to US$33.8 billion raised in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.

However, an 18 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng index from its January peak and the worsening Sino-U.S. trade war have clouded the prospects for other companies looking to go public, as investors become more cautious and selective.

Of the biggest 10 listings in Hong Kong this year, just one, Zhenro Properties, is trading above its issue price.

Meituan priced its IPO near the top end of an indicative price range of HKUS$60 to HKUS$72, receiving strong support from institutional investors.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were joint sponsors of the IPO.

(US$1 = 7.8439 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Sijia Jiang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Muralikumar Anantharaman)