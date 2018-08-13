Tencent's 'Monster Hunter: World' axed in China days after launch

HONG KONG: Chinese regulators have blocked the sale of technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd's blockbuster video game "Monster Hunter: World", less than a week after it was launched.

The game, where players hunted fearsome creatures, has been pulled off Tencent's WeGame distribution platform after it was released on August 8, the gaming firm said in a statement posted on the website.

"The game is no longer available after the regulators received a large number of complaints that some parts of the game content do not meet regulatory requirements," Tencent said in the statement.

Players who purchased the game are entitled for a full refund by August 20, the statement added, or they can continue to play but there is no guarantee that the service will continue.

It is not the first time Tencent's games have come under scrutiny. Last year, Tencent had to change a popular battle royale-style game that the regulator said was too gory and violent and bring it closer in line with "socialist core values" before being allowed to release it in China.

(Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

