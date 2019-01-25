Tencent shares jump over 3% after Chinese regulators approve new games

HONG KONG: Tencent Holdings' shares rose more than 3 per cent on Friday (Jan 25) after Chinese regulators approved mobile games published by the firm for the first time since a freeze on new approvals was imposed in March amid increased scrutiny of the sector.

The State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television on Thursday approved 95 games in its fourth list since December, with two mobile games from Tencent and one from NetEase.

Shares of Tencent climbed as much as 3.1 per cent by late Friday morning to HKUS$340.40.

