Tesla chief accountant resigns one month after joining
Tesla Inc Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton resigned on Tuesday, citing discomfort with the level of public attention in the company and pace of work just a month after he joined the electric car maker.
"I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla, its mission, and its future prospects, and I have no disagreements with Tesla’s leadership or its financial reporting," the company quoted Morton as saying in a filing.
Tesla shares deepened losses to more than 5 percent after the release.
