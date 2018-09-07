Tesla chief accountant resigns one month after joining

Tesla chief accountant resigns one month after joining

Tesla Inc Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton resigned on Tuesday, citing discomfort with the level of public attention in the company and pace of work just a month after he joined the electric car maker.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks during the National Governors Association Summer Meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

"I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla, its mission, and its future prospects, and I have no disagreements with Tesla’s leadership or its financial reporting," the company quoted Morton as saying in a filing.

Tesla shares deepened losses to more than 5 percent after the release.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Source: Reuters

