Tesla loses two top executives at energy unit - Bloomberg

REUTERS: Tesla Inc's energy unit has lost two major executives, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Arch Padmanabhan, the product director for Tesla's stationary storage unit, and Bob Rudd, a former SolarCity vice president who led North American commercial and utility sales, have both left the company, according to the report.

Tesla declined to comment on the report.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told employees on Monday that the company was undergoing a "thorough reorganization".

Tesla has seen a flurry of senior executive exits in recent months at a time when the company is looking to ramp up production of its Model 3 sedan.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

