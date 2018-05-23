Tesla Model 3 registrations zip past rivals in California

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Tesla Inc's Model 3 sedan recorded more registrations in California than its class rivals BMW 3-Series and Mercedes C-Class in the first quarter, according to a report by the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA).

Model 3 registrations totaled 3,723, or 14.3 percent of the near-luxury segment, compared with 3,323 for the Mercedes variant and 3,260 for the BMW model, the CNCDA report said. https://reut.rs/2IDVrL0

Tesla started delivering the Model 3 to customers in December 2017.

California is a key market for global luxury vehicle brands not just because of its size, but because other markets often follow trends set by wealthy consumers in the state.

