Tesla plans to invest US$5 billion building factory in China - Bloomberg

Tesla Inc is planning to invest US$5 billion to build a factory in China, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

FILE PHOTO: The front hood logo on a 2018 Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in this photo illustration taken in Cardiff, California, U.S., June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

REUTERS: Tesla Inc is planning to invest US$5 billion to build a factory in China, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

Tesla is considering raising funds in China to finance at least a portion of the investment for the factory, the report said.

