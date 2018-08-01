Tesla plans to invest US$5 billion building factory in China - Bloomberg

Tesla Inc is planning to invest US$5 billion to build a factory in China, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

Tesla is considering raising funds in China to finance at least a portion of the investment for the factory, the report said.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)