Tesla's top lawyer leaves two months into the job

Tesla Inc said on Wednesday its general counsel Dane Butswinkas is leaving the electric carmaker just two months after it hired him.

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen at a groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Butswinkas will be replaced by Jonathan Chang, effectively immediately, the company said in an email statement to Reuters.

Shares of Tesla fell 2 percent in trading before the opening bell.

