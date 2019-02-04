Tesla to buy battery tech maker Maxwell Technologies for US$218 million

Technology

Tesla to buy battery tech maker Maxwell Technologies for US$218 million

Maxwell Technologies Inc, a developer of battery technology, said on Monday it had agreed to be bought by electric-car maker Tesla Inc for US$218 million.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tesla is seen in Taipei
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tesla is seen in Taipei, Taiwan August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Maxwell Technologies Inc, a developer of battery technology, said on Monday it had agreed to be bought by electric-car maker Tesla Inc for US$218 million.

The offer values each Maxwell share at US$4.75, representing a 55 percent premium to the stock's closing price on Friday.

Maxwell expects the deal, which has already been approved its board, to close in the second quarter of 2019, or shortly thereafter.

DLA Piper LLP represented Maxwell as outside legal counsel, while Barclays Capital Inc served as independent adviser to Maxwell. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati represented Tesla as outside legal counsel.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark