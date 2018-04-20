This robot turns your used iPhones into recyclable materials

SINGAPORE: What happens when your old iPhone has conked out and you turn it in to be recycled?

Apple on Friday (Apr 20) shed more light on this, when it revealed its latest disassembly robot - called Daisy - which is touted to be able to take apart 200 of the company's smartphones per hour.

Daisy, Cupertino said, was created "through years of R&D" and incorporates technology based on what was learned from its predecessor Liam, which was launched in 2016. The latest version of the robot is capable of disassembling nine versions of iPhone and sorting their components for recycling, it added.



"Daisy can take apart up to 200 iPhone devices per hour, removing and sorting components, so that Apple can recover materials that traditional recyclers can’t — and at a higher quality," Cupertino said in its press release, which comes ahead of Earth Day on Apr 22.

Apple's latest disassembly robot, Daisy, taking apart iPhones for their recyclable parts. (Photo: Apple)

Besides revealing Daisy, Apple also announced its GiveBack programme allowing customers to turn in their devices at any Apple Store or through its online website for trade-ins or recycling.

With each Apple device received from Friday to Apr 30, the company said it will make a donation to Conservation International as part of its green efforts.

Customers who turn in eligible devices will also receive store credit, it said.



Trade-in values determined by the company's approved third-party partner may vary based on the condition and model of the smartphone traded in, according to its frequently asked questions (FAQs) section.



These announcements are the latest in the US consumer electronics giant's conservation efforts. It had earlier this month announced it had achieved its goal of "100 per cent clean energy" for its facilities around the world, and CEO Tim Cook reiterating the commitment to "leaving the world better than we found it".

