TomTom CFO says Google deal with carmakers could hit orders - ANP

AMSTERDAM: Google's deal with carmakers Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi might limit future orders for digital mapping company TomTom, its chief financial officer told Dutch news agency ANP on Wednesday.

The carmakers' move to install in-dashboard entertainment and information systems delivered by Google could have an impact on TomTom's order flow, but does not directly hit current revenue, CFO Taco Titulaer said.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)