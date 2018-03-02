Toyota to form US$2.8 billion venture with group cos for self-driving R&D

Toyota Motor Corp and group suppliers Denso Corp and Aisin Seiki Co said on Friday they would form a joint venture for researching and developing automated-driving technology, investing more than 300 billion yen (US$2.8 billion).

The Tokyo-based venture will be formed later this month and aim to employ about 1,000 workers, including new hires, the companies said in a statement.

James Kuffner, chief technology officer of U.S.-based Toyota Research Institute, will head the company, to be called Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development and held 90 percent by Toyota.

