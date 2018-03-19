TPG Telecom to offer free mobile data plan to Singapore's elderly at launch

Singapore's fourth telco says its mobile plan for seniors will include a SIM card, 3GB of monthly data and unlimited calls to local mobiles.

SINGAPORE: Singapore's fourth telco, TPG Telecom, announced on Monday (Mar 19) it will be targeting senior citizens aged 65 and above when it launches its first mobile service here.

In a press release, TPG said its mobile plan for seniors will include a SIM card, 3GB of monthly data and unlimited calls to local mobiles at "no charge for the first 24 months".

The data, the telco said, is aimed at encouraging the elderly to "get more out of their mobile" by surfing the Web, using apps like WhatsApp and WeChat, and navigating with map apps. It said this is part of its commitment to contribute to Singapore's Smart Nation initiative.

This is the first time the telco, which won the spectrum rights in December 2016, has announced mobile services it intends to launch here.

"We have chosen to focus on assisting senior citizens as our first initiative to demonstrate our commitment to improving what is available for the community," said executive chairman David Teoh. "Of course, TPG will have other exciting mobile offers for the public in the near future.”

It also said it is "well on track" to deliver services on its 4G network here in the second half of the year. Further information, including how customers can register their interest and acquire the SIM card, network coverage and release date, will be provided in "its next update", it added.

Last September, the company said in its full-year earnings report on the Australian Stock Exchange that it is on track to achieve nationwide outdoor mobile service coverage by December 2018.

