Trump to get options soon to crack down on China IP theft: Navarro

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump in coming weeks will get recommendations to address China's "theft and forced transfer" of American intellectual property, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Thursday.

"This will be one of the steps - one of the many steps - that the president is courageously going to take in order to address unfair trade practices," Navarro told CNBC Television, referring to the U.S. Trade Representative's "Section 301" investigation into China's intellectual property practices.

"I don't think there's a single person ... on Wall Street that will oppose cracking down on China's theft of our intellectual property or their forced transfer," Navarro said.

