Twitter appoints Parag Agrawal as Chief Technology Officer

SAN JOSE: Twitter Inc appointed Parag Agrawal as Chief Technology Officer on Thursday (Mar 8), according to an update on the social media company's website.

Parag Agrawal, who joined microblogging site in 2011 as an Ads Engineer, succeeds Adam Messinger who left in December 2016, the company said.

Agrawal earlier worked at Microsoft and AT&T prior to joining Twitter, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Chief Operating Officer Anthony Noto resigned last month in a string of departures, to join online lender Social Finance (SoFi) as CEO.

Twitter did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.