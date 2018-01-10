Twitter misses deadline to provide information to US Senate

WASHINGTON: Twitter Inc. missed a deadline on Monday to provide the U.S. Senate Intelligence committee with information about alleged Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election, a spokeswoman for the committee's top Democrat, Senator Mark Warner, said on Tuesday.

The social media company had been asked to provide written answers to questions from the panel as it conducts one of the major congressional investigations into the alleged Russian activity and alleged collusion between Republican President Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow.

Russia denies any such activity and Trump has denied any collusion.

Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s met the deadline.

Twitter said it "looked forward to finalising" its responses soon.

"We are continuing to work closely with committee investigators to provide detailed, thorough answers to their questions," it said in a statement. "As our review is ongoing, we want to ensure we are providing Congress with the most complete, accurate answers possible."

Warner had blasted Twitter after it testified behind closed doors to the committee in September, saying company officials had not answered many questions about Russian use of the platform and that it was still subject to foreign manipulation.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Additional reporting by Dave Ingram in San Francisco; Editing by Bill Trott)