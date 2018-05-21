Twitter to show World Cup 2018 highlights, video clips in select SEA markets

Football fans in Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia will get to catch “near real time” highlights and video clips from this year’s World Cup in Russia, says Southeast Asia managing director Arvinder Gujral.

SINGAPORE: Twitter is giving football fans in Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia a reason to get on its platform this June, after striking deals to show “near real time” highlights and video clips of World Cup 2018.



The social media company’s Southeast Asia managing director Arvinder Gujral told Channel NewsAsia in an interview on Monday (May 21) that videos, and in particular those of sports, are a key focus for the company’s growth and monetisation strategies.



This can be seen in the “20 plus” partnerships in Southeast Asia it had signed to broadcast sports video content on its platform, Mr Gujral said, including this June's FIFA World Cup 2018 competition in Russia.

Highlights and video clips of the competition will be shown on its platform in select Southeast Asia markets like Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia, he said, adding “if you stick around, there will be more markets added to this list".



According to a March report by DigitalTVEurope, nine video sports collaborations were announced by the microblogging site during the Sportel Asia conference here. These include deals with Fox Sports Asia, Eleven Sports to show Serie A and FA Cup football highlights in Singapore and Astro Malaysia for clips from the World Cup, English Premier League, F1 and tennis.



Its focus on sports videos and content is but a snapshot of the company’s overall attention to videos as a means to monetise its platform - a stick market analysts have been known to use to beat the social media giant with.



“Video brings in the most money as a single product for Twitter,” Mr Gujral said, but declined to reveal exact figures.



File photo of Twitter Southeast Asia MD Arvinder Gujral. (Photo: Twitter)

Elaborating on the strategy, he said partners provide three types of content on its platform: Videos made for Twitter, live streaming of content and highlights and clips.



With these videos from premium providers, brands can be assured of reputation safety knowing their ads are running next to trustworthy content, the executive added.



He also cited a video advertising research done by Moat, which showed that 99 per cent of in-app video impressions it measured on the platform were viewed by humans, as another indicator that advertisers should pay attention to.



The company had announced in April this year it inked more than 30 new collaborations and renewals with companies, including with NBCUniversal, BuzzFeed News and ESPN.



These came on the heels of its collaboration with newswire agency Bloomberg to launch TicToc, a breaking news network exclusive to Twitter, last December. Mr Gujral said, on average, its daily viewership is at 750,000.



“Twitter is the only place where conversation is tied to video and the biggest live moments, giving brands the unique ability to connect with leaned in consumers who are shaping culture,” said Mr Matthew Derella, global VP of Revenue and Content Partnerships, in April.



TACKLING BOTS, SPAM



Asked how are partners and interested businesses affected by reports of the proliferation of fake accounts, bots and spam on its platform, Mr Gujral acknowledged that “it is a problem”. But it is one across various platforms and not just Twitter, he added.



There had been a surge in anonymous Twitter accounts across Southeast and East Asia reported in April, and this phenomenon was also seen during Malaysia's general election in May. Mr Gujral said he was not aware of this, when asked.



The executive did point to its efforts such as making the reporting of such activities “easier”, and investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning to “catch such content as they come on to the platform” as examples of its commitment to tackling the problem.



You’ve asked us to provide more detail in our reporting process so you have a record of the Tweets you’ve reported. Starting today, you can opt-in to have your reported Tweet(s) included in the receipts we send - both in the app and through email. pic.twitter.com/S1Hu2i2TNP — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) March 27, 2018

The social media company had also in March launched a global request for proposal seeking external experts to help it identify how to measure the health of Twitter, keep it accountable and how it can grow going forward.



SOUTHEAST ASIA: TWITTER'S "GROWTH ENGINE"



Even as it grows its presence through video content and tackling the issue of bots and fake accounts, Mr Gujral said Twitter is also looking to tap on the “growth engine” that is Southeast Asia.



He said that while the company has seen 10 per cent to 12 per cent growth in daily active users (DAUs) on its platform, certain Southeast Asia markets - Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand - have actually outpaced this figure. He declined, however, to reveal actual figures.



One example of this is its development of Twitter Lite, a scaled-back app that targets emerging markets because it was developed to take into account smartphones with low memory capacity and spotty mobile Internet connections.



The executive said Twitter Lite was originally piloted in the Philippines last September, and it saw an increase in metrics like user engagement and number of tweets.



With these findings, the company then launched the product three months later to 24 other markets including Malaysia and Thailand in the region, he added.



Another example of how the company is tapping on the Southeast Asia user base is from an unlikely source: K-pop.



Mr Gujral said when the team looked at its data to find out what users in this region are doing on the platform, K-pop was “one unifying trend” as there are "massive fans" here and they “obviously love” the cultural export from South Korea.



(Infographic: Soompi)

Tapping on this, it collaborated with Soompi - the publishing division of Rakuten Viki and a large community fanbase for K-pop - to offer a new award category for this year’s show: Twitter Best Fandom category. The award went to iGOT7, fans of Korean boy group GOT7.



Interestingly, users in Thailand tweeted the most to vote in the category, while Philippines (3rd), Indonesia (4th) and Malaysia (8th) all featured in the top 10 list, according to Twitter.



With its keen focus on securing video content, as well as stoking growth in Southeast Asia, Mr Gujral said the future prospects for Twitter are on the up again. Brands and advertisers are again looking to come back onboard, after shifting to other social media platforms previously, he added.



“Our mojo is back,” the executive declared.

