REUTERS: A Tesla car crashed and caught fire in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Tuesday, killing two people, local police said on Wednesday.

A third person in the Model S sedan was taken to a hospital, the Miami Herald reported late on Tuesday, adding it was not immediately clear what caused the wreck.

Tesla Inc was not immediately available for comment.

